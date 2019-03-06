Abercrombie & Fitch tops Wall St sales forecasts

March 6 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch beat Wall Street forecasts for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the clothing retailer sold more Hollister apparel during the holidays.

In the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, sales at its stores open at least a year rose 3 percent, above analysts’ average estimate of a 1.47 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales fell 3.1 percent to $1.16 billion, but edged past the $1.13 billion Wall Street had expected. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)