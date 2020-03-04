Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly same-store sales beat, warns of virus impact

March 4 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for its flagship clothing brand in the holiday season.

Sales at established stores rose 1% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, while analysts on average had expected a climb of 0.7%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The retailer said it expects a hit of up to $80 million to its annual revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak and forecasts fiscal 2020 net sales growth of flat to 2%, while analysts expected a rise of 1.6%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)