Abercrombie quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as consumers working or attending classes from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for the retailer’s apparel.

Net sales fell to $819.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $863.5 million a year ago, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $739.36 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)