Abercrombie sales easily top Wall St estimates; shares soar
#Hot Stocks
November 17, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in an hour

Abercrombie sales easily top Wall St estimates; shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. teen fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s sales easily topped analysts’ forecasts for the third quarter, as it sold more Hollister-branded clothing at its stores.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 27 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

Abercrombie’s net revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $859.11 million in the quarter ended Oct. 28 and beat analysts’ average estimate of $818.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
