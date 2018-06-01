FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Abercrombie & Fitch tops same-store sales estimates, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analysts estimates, share movement)

June 1 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly same-store sales on Friday, led by stronger demand for Hollister surfwear as well as its namesake line of teen apparel.

Shares of the New Albany, Ohio-headquartered apparel retailer rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading following a 7.3 percent slide on Thursday.

Same-store sales at Hollister, the company’s key revenue contributor, rose 6 percent and topped analysts’ estimates, while the Abercrombie brand also exceeded expectations on same-store sales.

Overall sales at established stores rose 5 percent in the first quarter ended May 5. Analysts on average had expected a 4 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose nearly 11 percent to $730.9 million and came in ahead of Wall Street estimates of $695.7 million.

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch narrowed to $42.5 million from $61.7 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 56 cents per share, smaller than the 77 cents analysts were expecting. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

