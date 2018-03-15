FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

ACS, Atlantia accord does not aim to break up Abertis assets- ACS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - An accord between ACS and Italy’s Atlantia to make a joint 18-billion-euro ($22.2 billion) bid for Abertis does not include plans to break up the Spanish highway concessions company’s assets, the ACS chairman said on Thursday.

The chairman of the resulting company will be appointed by ACS and its German affiliate Hochtief, while Atlantia will name its CEO, ACS’s Florentino Perez said during a conference in Madrid.

Perez said the new company, in which Atlantia will own 50 percent plus one share as well as an additional, indirect stake in Hochtief, will be Spanish. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

