March 14, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Spanish regulator asks those involved in Abertis deal to stop leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had asked interested parties involved in the taking over of Abertis to not reveal private information about the 18-billion-euro deal.

“We are closely following all the information and leaks about the takeovers and we have acted this morning to suspend trading until there is sufficient public information,” a spokesman for the CNMV regulator said.

Spain’s ACS and Italy’s Atlantia agreed terms on Wednesday to jointly take over Abertis, ending a potential bidding war for the Spanish highway concessions group.

The CNMV suspended trading in Abertis and ACS before the market opened on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Paul Day Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
