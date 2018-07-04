FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 4, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Atlantia secures 1.75 bln euro 5-yr loan to refinance Abertis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia said on Wednesday it secured a five-year loan worth 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) to refinance the acquisitions of Spain’s Abertis and Germany’s Hochtief, a deal sealed with builder ACS and aimed at creating the biggest motorway operator in the world.

The Italian group initially intended to issue a bond to refinance the acquisitions but it shelved the project in May due to turbulences on the financial markets as a new anti-establishment government was being formed.

The new loan was agreed with Banco BPM, BNP Paribas, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Intesa Sanpaolo , Mediobanca and UniCredit.

The total average cost of all the funding since the announcement of the investment in the Spanish motorway group is around 1.3 percent, with a remaining average term to maturity of 5.5 years. ($1 = 0.8592 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.