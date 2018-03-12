Hochtief to sell Abertis' Cellnex stake if bid successful - prospectus

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Hochtief would sell Abertis’ stake in Cellnex if its takeover of the Spanish highway concessions company were successful, the German affiliate of ACS said in its takeover prospectus on Monday.

Abertis holds 34 percent of Cellnex, according to the Spanish market regulator on Monday.

Hochtief also said it would review its strategic options for Hispasat, including a potential sale, if it won the bid for Abertis. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)