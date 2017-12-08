FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Primark owner AB Foods forecasts 2017-18 earnings rise
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 8, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Primark owner AB Foods forecasts 2017-18 earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Friday it expected a rise in 2017-18 earnings led by its Primark fashion chain.

In a statement issued to coincide with its annual shareholders’ meeting, the group forecast “progress” in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

“With Primark margins in line with that of our last financial year, we expect an increase in retail profit,” it said.

The group added that “progress” was expected from grocery, agriculture and ingredients.

However, as previously flagged in sugar, higher volumes and lower costs would only partially mitigate the effect of much lower European Union prices.

The company owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

Last month AB Foods reported adjusted operating profit of 1.36 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) and an adjusted EPS of 127.1 pence for its 2016-17 year.

$1 = 0.7423 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.