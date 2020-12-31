Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Primark-owner AB Foods ups sales loss from COVID closures to 650 mln stg

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Primark-owner AB Foods said tougher lockdown measures in Britain and Ireland would result in an estimated sales loss of 650 million pounds ($887 million) this financial year, up from its previous estimate of 430 million pounds.

It said on Thursday that as of 1 January, 253 Primark stores would be temporarily closed, representing 64% of its total retail selling space. ($1 = 0.7324 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

