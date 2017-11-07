UPDATE 1-Primark and sugar drive 20 pct rise in AB Foods earnings​

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in full-year earnings, helped by strong revenue growth at its Primark fashion business and a major recovery in sugar profits.

The group, which also has grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, forecast further progress in its new financial year.

AB Foods said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for its year to Sept. 16 were 127.1 pence - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 125.7 pence, according to Reuters data, and 106.2 pence made in 2015-16.

Group revenue rose 15 percent to 15.4 billion pounds ($20.25 billion), with Primark’s up 19 percent to 7.05 billion pounds.

Group adjusted operating profit was 1.36 billion pounds, up 22 percent, with Primark contributing 735 million pounds, up 7 percent, and sugar 223 million pounds, a more than five fold increase.

“This was a highly successful year for the group,” said Chief Executive George Weston.

Shares in AB Foods, majority owned by Weston’s family, have increased 35 percent over the last year. The stock closed Monday at 3,343 pence, valuing the business at 26.3 billion pounds.

The group’s dividend rose 12 percent to 41 pence and it ended the year with net cash of 673 million pounds.

AB Foods forecast overall earnings progress in its 2017-18 year, though it cautioned that in the sugar business higher volumes and lower costs will only partially mitigate the effect of much lower EU prices. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)