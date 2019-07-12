AB InBev Asia unit delays pricing of world's largest 2019 IPO – sources

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, the Asia-Pacific business of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), will not price its initial public offering of up to $9.8 billion by Friday as planned, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, guided potential investors toward the bottom of a marketed pricing range for its Hong Kong float, which would be the world’s biggest IPO this year, Reuters reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for Budweiser APAC declined to comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)