JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - AB InBev, the world’s biggest brewer, will start building a 2 million hectolitre a year brewery in Mozambique in the second half of next year, the company’s Africa head said on Tuesday.

“We’re not disclosing the value of the investment at this point,” said Ricardo Tadeu, AB InBev Africa zone president, at a media briefing in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by David Evans)