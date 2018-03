BOSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc has agreed to pay $3.1 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into allegations that it sought to induce doctors into using a line of heart pumps it produced by buying them lavish meals.

The civil settlement was announced on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Massachusetts and resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former Abiomed employee. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)