ABN Amro's CFO leaving the bank early to return to Britain

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said its chief financial officer and vice chairman, Clifford Abrahams, will leave the Dutch lender in early 2021 and return to Britain after less than four years in the position.

ABN Amro did not say in a statement announcing his departure where Abrahams would be employed or who would replace him.

Abrahams, who joined ABN Amro in September 2017 from insurer Delta Lloyd, will remain CFO until Feb. 28. His current term was due to expire at the end of 2021.

“I see his leaving as a regretted loss for the bank, though at the same time I fully understand that this opportunity together with his personal wish to work closer to his home and family in the UK is an offer he can’t refuse,” CEO Robert Swaak said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)