ABN Amro CEO says more confident about capital for shareholders

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday said the possibility of returning extra capital to shareholders through higher dividends or share buybacks have increased in the second quarter.

“We feel more confident now than we did three months ago,” Chief Executive Kees van Dijkhuizen said at a news conference. “We will decide on possible extra shareholder rewards at the end of the year.”

ABN Amro’s core capital adequacy ratio at the end of June increased to 18.3 percent, near the top of a 17.5-18.5 percent range the bank has said was necessary for extra shareholder rewards.