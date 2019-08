AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - ABN Amro’s chief financial officer said that the bank’s goal of reaching a cost-income ratio of 56-58% next year will be difficult to meet.

Speaking after the company posted its second-quarter earnings, CFO Clifford Abrahams said due to low interest rates it “looks challenging to hit that target.”

ABN’s cost-income ratio, a key measure of a bank’s profitability, was 59.9% in the first half of 2019. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)