FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 14, 2018 / 5:22 AM / in 2 hours

ABN Amro Q1 profit falls 3 pct on loan impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 14 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 595 million euros ($711.5 million), as ongoing problems in the shipping and offshore sectors led to impairments on loans to clients in these sectors.

Net profit was higher then expected, as analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a profit of 574 million euros, after the bank made 615 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8363 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.