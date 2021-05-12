ABN Amro reports 54 mln Q1 net loss as money laundering fine weighs

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a net loss of 54 million euros ($66 million) over the first three months of 2021, as a hefty fine for money laundering outweighed the positive effects of economic recovery in the Netherlands.

ABN Amro last month agreed to pay 480 million euros to Dutch prosecutors to settle a criminal investigation into its lax oversight of money laundering going on through its accounts.