AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday it would shed 250 jobs as it shrinks its corporate bank activities to increase profitability.

ABN Amro reported a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net profit at 688 million euros ($799.5 million), beating analysts’ average expectation in a Reuters poll of 562 million euros. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)