AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported an unexpected 1% rise in second-quarter net profit to 693 million euros ($777 million), as interest income rose and impairments on bad loans decreased.

Analysts on average had predicted net earnings of 638 million euros in a company-compiled poll, after the lender posted net earnings of 688 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)