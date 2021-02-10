UPDATE 2-ABN Amro cautiously optimistic about 2021 after Q4 profit beat

(Recasts, adds detail on interest income, dividend, money-laundering investigation)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic about continuing its recovery this year, after the Dutch bank reported a better than expected fourth-quarter net profit on lesser than feared impairments due to the pandemic.

The largely state-owned lender, one of the three dominant banks in the Netherlands, said impairments on bad loans dropped 30% to 220 million euros ($266.73 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, adding, it expected them to keep shrinking in 2021.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the bank,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak said in a statement.

“We expect that the roll-out of the vaccination programme will facilitate a significant lifting of restrictions, rapidly leading to a strong economic rebound in the second half of the year.”

ABN’s net profit at 54 million euros was 83% lower than a year earlier, but it was higher than average analysts’ estimate of 35 million euros.

But its profit looks set to remain under pressure, as low interest rates continue to bite at its margins.

Net interest income fell 15% to 1.35 billion euros during the quarter, slightly worse than analysts’ expectations and at the lower end of the bank’s own forecast.

ABN said it had reduced the portfolio of its commercial investment bank by 45% in the second half of 2020, after deciding to end all its international trade and commodity financing operations after a string of losses.

It gave no update on the investigation started by Dutch prosecutors in September 2019 over the alleged failure by the bank to detect money laundering and other suspicious transactions happening through its accounts.

Shareholders cannot expect a dividend over 2020 as ABN reported a net loss of 45 million euros for the whole year, but Swaak said the bank was well positioned to pay out the postponed dividend over 2019. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Rashmi Aich)