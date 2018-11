AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analysts’ expectations on Wednesday with an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by a strong Dutch economy and cost savings.

Third-quarter net profit was 725 million euros ($830.3 million), compared with 673 million euros a year earlier and 589 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)