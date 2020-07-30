U.S. appeals court scuttles Alien Tort Statute claim in terrorism finance case

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a lower court judge erred in letting former shareholders of Lebanese Canadian Bank amend their derivative lawsuit to accuse bank executives of violating the Alien Tort Statute by engaging in money laundering to support terrorism.

The plaintiffs Ghazi Abu Nahl and a holding company he principally owned, which together owns 24% of the bank, claimed that the defendants’ conduct violated an actionable norm of international law that gave federal courts ATS jurisdiction.

