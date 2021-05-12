Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 3, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a “historic” event, despite wide public opposition.

With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections.

A majority of its population wants the Olympics cancelled or postponed for a second time, according to several polls.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by John Stonestreet

