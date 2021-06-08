CORRECTED-Fashion e-tailer About You eyes 4 bln euro valuation in Frankfurt listing

(Corrects to listing via a private placement, not an initial public offering)

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German fashion e-tailer About You set a price range of 21 to 26 euros per share on Tuesday for its stock market listing, putting a prospective valuation of around 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion) on the business.

The Hamburg startup will sell new shares worth 600 million euros via a private placement as part of the offering, and invest the proceeds in international expansion and in its business-to-business technology platform. ($1 = 0.8211 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)