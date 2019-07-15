Actis says assumes management rights on two Abraaj funds

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Actis has acquired the rights to manage two private equity funds previously managed by collapsed buyout firm Abraaj, in a deal aimed at strengthening its position in Middle East and Africa, the company said on Mnday.

Actis will take over the management rights to Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV and Abraaj Africa fund III, it said in a statement.

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018, had been the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until it collapsed last year in the aftermath of a row with investors over the use of funds in a $1 billion healthcare fund. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Deepa Babington)