June 28, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE court adjourns criminal case against Abraaj founder, other executive

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, June 28 (Reuters) - A Sharjah court has adjourned until July 5 a judgment against the founder of private equity firm Abraaj and another executive for issuing a cheque without sufficient funds, a lawyer close to the case told Reuters on Thursday.

The public prosecutor’s office in Sharjah, one of the United Arab Emirates, issued arrest warrants earlier this month against Arif Naqvi, who founded Abraaj in 2002, and fellow executive Muhammad Rafique Lakhani for issuing a cheque that bounced. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

