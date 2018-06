DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Abraaj Holdings said on Tuesday a court in the Cayman Islands ordered to appoint PwC as provisional liquidators of Abraaj Holdings and Deloitte as provisional liquidators of Abraaj Investment Management Ltd.

Abraaj, the Middle East’s biggest private equity firm, had filed a petition in the Cayman Islands last week, asking the court to appoint provisional liquidators for the embattled company.