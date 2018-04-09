FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 9, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Dubai-based Abraaj hires Houlihan Lokey to look at health fund after dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Abraaj has hired U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey to look at issues relating to the Dubai-based private equity firm’s healthcare fund, Houlihan Lokey said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

The move follows a dispute over how investor money was used by Abraaj, which came to light earlier this year and involved some of its investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International Finance Corp, a member of the World Bank Group.

“Houlihan Lokey has been retained to help Abraaj with issues pertaining to the Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund,” Jeff Hammer, managing director and co-head of illiquid financial assets at Houlihan Lokey, said in the statement.

Abraaj declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.