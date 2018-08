SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian media group Grupo Abril on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection in a Sao Paulo court, the company said in a statement.

The group, owner of Editora Abril SA, the main magazine publisher in the country, needs to restructure 1.6 billion reais ($410 million) in banking debt. The filing includes all companies controlled by the Civita family, including a logistics unit.