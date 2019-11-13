Financials
November 13, 2019 / 4:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Absa to appoint former c.bank deputy chief Mminele as CEO -media

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele will be appointed chief executive of Absa, the BusinessDay newspaper reported on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.

A spokeswoman for the financial services firm did not respond to Reuters requests for immediate comment.

Long-time Absa boss Maria Ramos retired earlier this year and the bank said in August it had completed a selection process for a successor. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely)

