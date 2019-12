JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa said on Wednesday it had appointed Cheryl Buss as chief executive of its international division, to lead its expansion outside of its home market.

Buss, who joined Absa in 2008 from Standard Chartered , will be based in London and report to Charles Russon, head of the lender’s corporate and investment bank. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)