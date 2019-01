JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa will be seeking an external candidate to replace its CEO Maria Ramos, who is retiring at the end of February after ten years at the helm, Chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull said on Tuesday.

Lucas-Bull told Reuters Absa hoped to be able to name its new chief executive by the time its interim results were announced with the new person in place by the next financial year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)