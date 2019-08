JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group Ltd said on Tuesday its profit for the six months to June 30 rose by 5% compared with the same period last year.

The bank said its headline earnings per share — the main profit measure in South Africa — stood at 918.4 cents ($0.6019), against 877.8 cents in 2018. ($1 = 15.2572 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Uttaresh.V)