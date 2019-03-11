South Africa's Absa bank full-year earnings dip

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa said on Monday its full-year headline earnings dipped by 1 percent in 2018 when including 3.2 billion rand ($221.77 million) in costs related to its separation from Britain’s Barclays.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period stood at 1,703.7 cents in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 1,724.5 cents in 2017, the bank said.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.4296 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)