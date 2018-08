JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group reported a 4 percent fall in half-year profit on Monday, weighed down by costs related to its separation from former parent Barclays .

Headline earnings per share (EPS) came in at 877.8 cents in the six months ended June compared with 917.3 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.