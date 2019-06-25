Financials
June 25, 2019 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank finances Saudi property acquisition in Manchester

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said on Tuesday it provided financing to Saudi Arabia’s Cedar Tree Investments to buy a 280 million dirhams ($76.24 million) residential portfolio in Manchester.

The bank said Gulf investors are buying UK properties to diversify portfolio risk, take advantage of the weakened pound, and benefit from rental yields, particularly in cities such as Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Davide Barbuscia)

