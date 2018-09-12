FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank sets final terms for $750 mln sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is expected to complete on Wednesday a $750 million fundraising through perpetual sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with a profit rate of 7.125 percent, a document by one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

ADIB, the largest sharia-compliant lender in Abu Dhabi, started marketing the notes earlier on Wednesday with a price guidance of around 7.5 percent.

The Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in the fact that they have no maturity.

ADIB, HSBC and JPMorgan coordinated the deal, which received over $2 billion in orders, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
