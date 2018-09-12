Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank sets initial price guidance for perpetual sukuk

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant lender in Abu Dhabi, has given an initial price guidance in the region of 7.5 percent for a planned perpetual dollar sukuk sale, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

The Additional Tier 1 bonds, non-callable for a five-year period, are expected to price later on Wednesday. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan are coordinating the deal. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair)