September 15, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic raises $750 million in Tier-1 perpetual sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said on Saturday it has raised S$750 million of additional Tier 1 through a perpetual sukuk that complies with the Basel III regulatory framework issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. ADIB, the largest sharia-compliant lender in Abu Dhabi, started marketing the notes on Wednesday. The Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in the fact that they have no maturity. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by William Maclean)

