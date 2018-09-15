Abu Dhabi Islamic raises $750 million in Tier-1 perpetual sukuk

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said on Saturday it has raised S$750 million of additional Tier 1 through a perpetual sukuk that complies with the Basel III regulatory framework issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. ADIB, the largest sharia-compliant lender in Abu Dhabi, started marketing the notes on Wednesday. The Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in the fact that they have no maturity. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by William Maclean)