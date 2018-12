ABU DHABI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange chief executive Rashed al-Blooshi has left his position and moved to a new role at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, a spokesperson for the stock market said on Sunday.

Khalifa al-Mansouri, undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, has become new acting chief executive of the stock exchange, the spokesperson said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold)