February 25, 2020

Abu Dhabi awards AED 2.4 bln in infrastructure contracts for Riyadh City South project

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Modon Properties and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority have awarded infrastructure contracts for phases two and five of the Riyadh City South project, worth 2.374 billion UAE dirhams ($646 million), the emirate’s media office said on Twitter.

The work awarded includes more than 6000 residential plots, a university and other buildings for the project located in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Evans)

