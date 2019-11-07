Financials
November 7, 2019 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi's TAQA forecasts $518 mln capex for 2019 - CFO

ABU DHABI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has forecast a capital expenditure (capex) of 1.9 billion dirhams ($518 million) for full-year 2019, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The state-owned oil explorer and power producer’s capex for the first nine months of this year was 1.2 billion dirhams, Mohammed al Ahbabi said on a conference call.

TAQA, on Wednesday, reported a third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of 16 million dirhams compared to a net profit of 153 million dirhams a year-ago (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)

