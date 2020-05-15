Westlaw News
May 15, 2020 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Recovered-memory abuse claims belong to long-closed Chapter 7 estate

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A man who alleges he was abused by a high-school counselor in the 1970s cannot stop the trustee of his 2009 Chapter 7 bankruptcy estate from settling his 2014 lawsuit against the school’s operators, the 8th U.S. Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel held Thursday.

The panel affirmed a November ruling under which the St. Louis-based Roman Catholic Marianist Province will pay the trustee of Christopher Boisaubin’s bankruptcy estate $55,000 to settle the “vigorously disputed” abuse allegations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2X51igW

