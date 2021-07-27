AC Immune lures BioNTech investors, buys Parkinson's vaccine candidate

ZURICH (Reuters) - AC Immune has gained a multi-million investment from main backers of German COVID-19 vaccine developer BioNTech while acquiring a possible Parkinson’s disease vaccine, the Swiss biotech group said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: General view shows the laboratories of BioNTech at their COVID-19 vaccine production facility as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Marburg, Germany, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

It announced a $25 million private share placement with a group of investors led by Athos Service GmbH - the vehicle set up by billionaires Andreas and Thomas Struengmann and which is one of the lead investors in BioNTech.

Some of the placement was also picked up by First Capital Partner GmbH.

Another lead BioNTech investor, MIG Fonds, is becoming an AC Immune shareholder via its prior ownership of assets AC Immune is acquiring from Austrian group Affiris.

AC Immune Chief Executive Andrea Pfeifer said the company was glad to have some of the foremost investors in vaccine development as shareholders.

“As the lead investors in BioNTech, they have a globally recognized track record of identifying and supporting successful vaccine technologies,” Pfeifer said in a statement.

“Their support of Affiris and now AC Immune serves as an endorsement of an active immunization approach for Parkinson’s disease, and provides key external validation for AC Immune’s unmatched expertise in the development of vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases.”

AC Immune is buying a portfolio of therapeutics including Affiris PD01, a vaccine candidate for treating Parkinson’s, from Affiris in an all-stock deal worth $58.7 million, it said.

AC Immune is getting assets and intellectual property linked to vaccine candidates that focus on alpha-synuclein - a protein tied to Parkinson’s - plus $5 million in cash for 7.1 million shares, based on a price of $8.26 per share, a 10.7% premium to AC Immune’s closing price on July 23, it said.

In total, AC Immune is issuing 10.1 million shares in conjunction with the acquisition and related financing, in exchange for assets worth $53.7 million and $30 million in cash, it said.