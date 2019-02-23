4th Circuit rules against bond insurer, bank in fight over golf course debt

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit by Missouri’s UMB bank and bond insurer ACA Financial against the city of Buena Vista, Virginia, over a $9 million bond default.

In a unanimous opinion on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the city was only obligated to make payments on the bonds if the money was appropriated by the city council, which the council did not do.

