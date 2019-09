Sept 13 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining said on Friday a British court has approved a deal by which Barrick Gold will take over the gold miner and that its stock will stop trading from next week.

The approval comes after the London-listed company in July agreed to a sweetened offer from Toronto-based Barrick Gold, a deal that raised expectations Acacia’s long-running tax dispute with the Tanzanian government will finally come to an end. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)