Acacia Mining blames Barrick Gold for excluding co in tax dispute talks

May 22 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc said on Wednesday it continued to be excluded from discussions between Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp and the Government of Tanzania with regard to a tax dispute.

The news announced by Acacia, which is majority-owned by Barrick Gold, comes after Barrick proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia.

Barrick Gold was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)